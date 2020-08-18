Texas assisted living facility holds ‘wild’ party with drinks, tattoos

HILLSBORO, Texas – A Texas assisted living home found a creative way to fight the COVID-19 stir craziness – the facility threw a happy hour party for residents, complete with temporary tattoos.

“This quarantine has got us going wild!” Wesley House Assisted Living posted on Facebook. “Had a few drinks and got tattoos!”

The Hillsboro senior home served up drinks – with and without alcohol – but that was just the start of the festivities.

“When I was planning the one for August, I thought that it was crazy how we’ve been quarantined since March,” activity director Susie Castillo told the Houston Chronicle. “So I thought what is something crazy that people do when they drink. Get tattoos!!”

Photos posted by Wesley House Assisted Living show residents – with fresh “ink” – enjoying their beverages of choice.

Wesley House officials said in a statement to KSAT that there are about 30 residents at the Hillsboro facility, and there are currently no cases of COVID-19.

“Most of them are very independent, so having them on lockdown has really made a big change in their lives,” according to the statement.

Officials said they are following state regulations to make sure the residents have a chance to enjoy a taste of normalcy in a safe way.