Temporary health center for kids opens at Brighton High School

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A temporary health center for children opened at Brighton High School on Monday in an effort to make general health services easily accessible to families in Brighton’s community and 27J School District.

The temporary health center is operated by Kids First Health Care and 27J Schools. The Kids First Health Care health center at Brighton High School will treat infants, children and teens from ages 0 to 21. Organizers say it’s open to the Brighton community and beyond.

The health center will provide immunizations/shots, annual check-ups and sports physicals, visits for sickness and injury, confidential teen health services and health education.

The health center will not provide COVID-19 testing or treatment for COVID-19 patients. Children and family members with symptoms or an infected person in their household should not visit the health center.

The health center said it will implement stringent cleaning policies and disinfect the health center after each patient visit. Only one parent or guardian can accompany each patient. In addition, Kids First is reserving morning appointments at the health center for well visits and afternoon appointments for sick visits.

Telehealth services are available for mental health and primary care visits, including concerns about non-emergency COVID-19 symptoms. New patients are encouraged to access telehealth services or make an appointment at the health center by calling 303-655-8924. Parents must complete an enrollment form for their children to receive care at the health

center.

Children do not need to have insurance to receive care at the health center or use the telehealth services. Kids First accepts Health First Colorado (Medicaid), Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+), and some private insurance. Kids First is currently offering virtual assistance with applying for health insurance through Medicaid and CHP+.

The health center is located at Brighton High School at 270 S 8th Avenue in Brighton.