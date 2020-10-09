Teller County, State file new complaint against Andrew Wommack Ministries seeking compliance with public health order

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) – Teller County and the State filed a new complaint in Teller County District Court seeking compliance from Andrew Wommack Ministries Inc. (AWMI) with the public health order, KXRM reports.

This comes after Andrew Wommack Ministries, Inc. dismissed a federal lawsuit on Thursday and avoided answering the federal judge’s questions about its ongoing conference, according to a Teller County spokesperson.

On Thursday, Federal District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello held a hearing on a motion for emergency injunctive relief filed by Teller County and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) seeking an order from the court for AWMI to comply with current public health orders.

At the hearing, AWMI’s attorneys were unable to answer the federal judge’s questions about the details of the conference, the number of attendees, social distancing, mask wearing and how AWMI was complying with the public health orders.

When the federal judge asked for Mr. Andrew Wommack to appear by phone at the hearing to answer these questions, AWMI’s attorney abruptly moved to dismiss its federal lawsuit and the case was dismissed, according to the spokesperson.

After AWMI dismissed the case, Teller County contacted AWMI to discuss its plans for complying with the public health orders for the remainder of the conference.

AWMI did not respond to this request.

Thursday afternoon, the County and the State CDPHE filed a complaint in the Teller County District Court seeking an emergency temporary restraining order from the Court for AWMI to comply with the Public Health Orders.

Last week, on Sept. 29, 2020, the federal court denied AWMI’s lawsuit that it be exempt from the public health orders so that it could proceed with its Minister’s Conference with conference for hundreds of attendees at its Charis Bible College campus just outside Woodland Park, Colorado.

On October 5, 2020, the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals also denied AWMI’s motion. Despite the court orders, AWMI proceeded with the event on Monday night, October 5, 2020, as scheduled, with an estimated 600 to 1,000 people in attendance.

Teller County continues to conduct case investigations and contact tracing for the COVID-19 outbreak following AWMI’s previous event in July 2020. Teller County remains concerned that AWMI’s conference poses a threat to public health in Teller County and the State of Colorado.