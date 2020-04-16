Technology helps boy with disability learn how to howl

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A little boy from Loveland is learning how to howl with the help of technology, just so he can take part in what’s become a nightly tradition.

Each evening at eight o’clock, countless Coloradans open their windows and let out a heroic howl in honor of our medical workers.

It caught the attention of Will Woolhether, a 10-year-old Loveland boy who has SYNGAP1.

“In William, he’s got epilepsy and autism and an intellectual disability. And he’s non-verbal. Most kids with SINGAP are non-verbal,” said Lauren Perry, the boy’s mother.

Will uses an Augmentative Alternative Communication Device (AAC) to improve his speech. The technology teaches kids thousands of different words and noises, including a wolf howl.

“Technology now a days is amazing. It’s great they have this option,” Perry said.

Perry installed the howling sound into Will’s device. Each evening at eight o’clock the duo heads outside with the AAC device, so Will can howl with everyone else.

“When you hear other people doing it – it means a lot for him to be able to do it too,” Perry said.

She’s grateful for the Coloradans who howl each night – and for the joy it brings to her son.

“It makes me happy to see him happy,” Perry said.