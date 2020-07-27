Teachers ‘Refuse to Return’ to classrooms until Colorado has no new COVID-19 cases for 14 days

DENVER (KDVR) — Teachers in Colorado staged virtual protests and events as the ‘Refuse to Return’ movement pushes for schools to remain closed for in person learning until Colorado has no new COVID-19 cases for 14 days.

Teachers said it is dangerous to re-open schools right now and instead are pushing for 100 percent online learning until certain safety measures are in place.

Tracy Campbell is a long-time teacher and one of the movement’s organizers. She said there are fears and frustrations among educators as school districts move forward with plans to bring students back to class.

“The teachers just aren’t part of the conversation. And if they do speak up, they are being threatened to go find other employment,” said Campbell.

During Monday’s “Day of Action,” educators and families are encouraged to write emails to and leave voicemails for Governor Polis, the State Board of Education, city mayors, superintendents and local school board members.

“The idea is to OVERWHELM them with our voice! They will have to listen, and they will have to respond! POWER. IN. NUMBERS,” wrote an organizer in the Refuse to Return event on Facebook.

Teachers in Durango and Jefferson County plan to hold car parades on Monday to voice their concerns about current back-to-school plans.

Campbell said the movement has grown quickly over the last several weeks, with more than 30 Facebook groups representing teachers around the country participating in the “Refuse to Return” movement.