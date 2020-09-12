Table games return at Black Hawk, Central City casinos

BLACK HAWK, Colo. (KDVR) — Casino tables in both Black Hawk and Central City are back open.

The gaming tables closed in March, shortly after COVID-19 began spreading rapidly in the U.S.

“Well, sitting in my apartment for six months was a little rough,” says Dealer Bernie Roubicek. “But it feels great!”

The return comes with plenty of COVID-19 safety precautions: Players must wear face coverings over the nose and mouth. Players must sanitize their hands before being dealt their first hand. Only dealers can touch the cards. The chips must be washed by a machine every night.

“Just take your time, enjoy yourself,” adds Roubicek. “And celebrate that we’re back!”