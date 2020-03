DENVER (KDVR) — Salons and spas are closed across Colorado due to the coronavirus pandemic. That has left many without work and no paycheck.

Many salons and spas are offering discounted gift cards right now. The idea: purchase a gift card now while businesses are strapped for cash, and use it once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

LINK: How you can buy gift cards

In the meantime, if you need a haircut, the Problem Solvers spoke with a professional about stay-at-home haircuts.