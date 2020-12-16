Superior Ca$h: Town of Superior gives $20 worth of certificates to each household to help local businesses

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Town of Superior announced the “Superior Cash” program on Wednesday to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will deliver two $10 certificates for each household in Superior, which is around 5,000.

The certificates will be mailed this week for use at participating retailers through Jan. 15, 2021.

Here’s the list of retailers participating. It will be updated with any new additions during the program.

Bishop’s Superior #26

Build-a-Robot

Cactus WAX Studio

Celtic Steps

Deluxe Nails & Spa

Dixon Orthodontics (New patients only)

Fearless Motion Dance Center (for apparel or private lessons only)

Firehouse Subs

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop

Impact Kids Camp

Impact Pickleball Membership

Impact Sports Performance

John’s Cleaners

Kumon of Superior – Louisville

Little Princess Spa

Little Riders Learning Academy

My Music Skool

PJ’s Diner

Reel Kids

Rock Creek Medi Spa

Sticks Coffee

Sup Town Crossfit

Synapse Physical Therapy

T&C Nails

Wayne’s Smoke Shack

Superior Cash is funded through the federal CARES Act and is being administered in partnership with the community-currency software firm, Conpoto.

“We value our local businesses and want to show our support in this difficult time by investing directly with tangible cash benefits. We want Superior residents to use Superior Cash this holiday season to purchase goods and services from Superior businesses and hope this patronage leads to future customer visits,” said Mayor Clint Folsom.

Learn about shopping in Superior here.