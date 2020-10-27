Summit county reaches ‘Stay at Home’ level on COVID-19 dial; A-Basin issues warning

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR)– Summit County Public Health says the county has reached a “Stay at Home” level red on the state’s COVID-19 dial, with 371,2 cases per 100,00 people.

Summit County is now in the top 6 counties in the state for highest two-week cumulative incidence, according to SCPH.

“Our case numbers have continued to rise due to social gatherings, outbreaks and community spread. We choose to implement serious mitigation measures now in an effort to try and slow the spread of the virus and avoid state imposed restrictions or closure as our ski season begins,” County Manager Scott Vargo said. “We are at a critical point as a community and need everyone to step up and follow the Six Commitments to Containment if we want our economy to remain open.”

SCPH is reminding people to:

Wear a Mask

Wash your hands

Stay 6 feet apart, avoiding gatherings

Stay home if sick

Get tested if sick

Get a flu shot

Arapahoe Basin posted a blog on Sunday, issuing a warning to Summit County residents.

Like much of the rest of the country, COVID rates are going up in Summit County. Over the last two weeks, Summit’s cumulative rate of cases was the 6th highest in Colorado. If this rate doesn’t go down over the next two weeks, more severe restrictions will be put in place, hampering our ability to ski, work and enjoy life.

Conventional wisdom tells us that these cases are being brought in by outside tourists. Turns out that is almost completely false. Contact tracing has told us Summit County residents are spreading COVID to other Summit County residents. Nearly all of this is happening through socialization – an evening party, drinks after work, hanging too close with too many people. Many of the transmissions have occurred in the late evening, after partying, when peoples’ guards are down. If we want to enjoy winter in Summit County, we are going to have to turn things around quickly. Keep your face coverings on. Maintain your physical distances. Keep your groups small. The time to act is now. Alan Henceroth, COO of Arapahoe Basin

A-Basin is usually one of the first ski resorts to open in North America. However, it has not announced an opening day for the 2020-2021 season.