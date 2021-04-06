Summit County moves to more restrictive Level Orange as COVID-19 cases rise

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced it is moving Summit County to Level Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial.

The change will take place on Wednesday at 6 a.m.

“This is extremely concerning. Given our county’s unique circumstances with our out-of-town visitation rate and the fact that Spring Break peak weeks have just ended, we are anticipating that our numbers will begin to fall on their own,” said Commissioner Josh Blanchard.

“Even though we don’t agree with the move to Level Orange, we are concerned about our rising case numbers. We urge our community members to get tested, remain vigilant with wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and avoiding large gatherings, as well as register on PrepMod to get vaccinated,” said Public Health Director Amy Wineland.

CDPHE said Summit County’s seven-day cumulative incidence rate rose steeply on March 25, to 364.82 cases per 100,000, crossing the state threshold, and has continued to rise. On April 3, Summit County’s cumulative incidence rate was 403.56.

CDPHE also said Summit County’s positivity rate has been climbing and first crossed the state threshold for Level Orange and into Level Red on March 28. It has since remained around the threshold level of 10.

Here’s what the rules are for Level Orange:

Restaurant capacity will move to 25% or 50 people (whichever is fewer), from 50% capacity or 150 people

Offices will move to 25% capacity, remote work strongly encouraged, from 50% capacity

Gyms/Fitness centers will move to 25% or 50 people indoors (whichever is fewer), from 50% or 50 people

Personal services will move to 25% capacity or 25 people (whichever is fewer), from 50% or 50 people in Level Orange

5 Star certified businesses will now be required to operate under Level Yellow, rather than Level Blue capacity limits

“We urge our community to get vaccinated to help slow the spread of the virus and enable Summit County to enjoy summer the way that we all want to,” said Wineland. “All individuals in our community age 16 and older are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Let’s make it our goal for Summit County to be 85% vaccinated, so that we can be 100% open.”

Summit County said 52.9% of the resident population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, and 32.3% of residents have been fully vaccinated.