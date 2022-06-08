SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates have been rising since April in Colorado. The majority of the Denver metro area has a positivity rate over 10%.

Summit County Public Health announced Tuesday that COVID-19 community levels are increasing and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved the county to Level Yellow, or a medium level for community transmission.

As of Tuesday, Summit County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 21.8% over the last week.

“We have had significant success in mitigating the virus in Summit County. We have been living with COVID now for over two years and know how to protect ourselves and our neighbors. Our entire community should continue to use all the tools we have in our toolbox to slow the spread including getting tested if symptomatic, staying home when sick, and above all, getting a booster dose,” said Public Health Director Amy Wineland. “In Community Level Yellow, those that are at risk for severe illness should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.”

The CDC said people in a Level Yellow should do the following:

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions (e.g., testing) Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

The CDC moved three other counties into the high level for community transmission earlier this week: Boulder County, Rio Blanco County, and Broomfield County.