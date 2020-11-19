Summit County moves to Level Red Sunday to give businesses time to adjust

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDR) — Summit County will move to Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial starting Sunday.

Summit County is being moved by the state into the new Level Red on the state dial on Sunday. We invite community members to join our Town Hall tomorrow at 9 am for information on how this will impact our community and businesses https://t.co/2HdFGAcxxW — Summit County, CO (@SummitCountyGov) November 18, 2020

Summit County will hold a Virtual Town Hall at 9.m. on Thursday to provide information on how the Level Red will impact the community.

The changes could impact ski resorts like Keystone, Breckenridge, and Arapahoe Basin which are all located in Summit County.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment laid out guidelines for ski resorts in October, including limiting dining on the mountain and limiting the number of people from different households on chairlifts and gondolas.

“We put these plans in place for the winter with the knowledge that we were going to be dealing with Covid throughout the winter season so whether cases are increasing or decreasing we put this process in place so we could adjust as needed,” shared Loryn Roberson, Keystone Ski Resort.

You can preregister for the Town Hall in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/83513378155…

