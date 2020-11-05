Summit County moves to Level Orange as 2-week COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses 14%

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, Summit County announced Wednesday night that it would move to a Level Orange-High Risk Safer at Home on the COVID-19 dial.

Elisabeth Lawrence, Summit County Commissioner, shared the announcement in a Facebook update on Wednesday night. The county will move to Level Orange starting at 5 p.m. on Friday with a 10 p.m. curfew added.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, Summit County’s 2-week average COVID-19 positivity rate as of Wednesday is 14.3 percent.

Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on Colorado’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.