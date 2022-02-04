Study: US lockdowns only reduced COVID deaths by 0.2%

BALTIMORE (KDVR) — A study from Johns Hopkins University showed that lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders had virtually no impact on the death toll of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe.

According to a literature review and meta-analysis of the effects of lockdowns on COVID-19 mortality, lockdowns had little to no effect on the COVID-19 death rate. In fact, studies on the stringency index, which measures how severe lockdowns were in a particular area, found lockdowns in the U.S. and Europe only reduced mortality by 0.2% on average.

The study also found shelter-in-place orders only reduced COVID-19 deaths by 2.9% on average.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins screened more than 18,500 studies and were able to identify 34 eligible studies that could possibly answer the question of whether lockdowns were possibly tied to reducing COVID-19 death rates. Twenty-four of those studies qualified for the meta-analysis.

The studies came from three separate camps: non-pharmaceutical intervention, shelter-in-place order studies and lockdown stringency index studies.

The study’s abstract says, “While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.”

The conclusion section of the study does point to one factor that stands out in its review, stating closing nonessential businesses seems to have had some effect on reducing COVID-19 mortality by more than 10%. The study says it’s “likely to be related to the closure of bars.”

It goes on to say the review does not point out why lockdowns did not have the effect promised by certain epidemiological models but the authors offer up four things that may explain that difference. Those reasons include: changing behaviors based on virus prevalence in the community, mandates regulating only a fraction of potential contagious contacts, behavioral responses counteracting lockdown effects and unintended consequences.

You can read the full study here.