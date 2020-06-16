‘Stop delaying and schedule a mammogram now’ following first wave COVID-19

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – Centura Health reminds people to reschedule a mammogram screening if the appointment was cancelled do to ‘stay at home’ restrictions.

”We believe a key reason that patients are slow to return is the fear of contracting COVID-19 in a healthcare setting,” stated Dr.Toni Green-Cheatwood, breast surgeon and Director of Breast Oncology at Centura Health – Penrose Cancer Center.

“Across the country, people were encouraged to ‘stay at home’ which was the right message to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now as the first wave of this pandemic is behind us, patients should remember the long-term importance of self-care, prevention and wellness visits.”

Centura Health says there is currently a 35% decline in mammography screenings, and reminds people that mammograms can detect breast cancer early, possibly before it has spread.

3 reasons to stop delaying and schedule a mammogram now:

Early detection may save your life When breast cancer is found early, the cancer is often smaller and treatable with better long-term survival. Mammograms are not painful It is true that you may feel some discomfort during a mammogram, but this discomfort lasts only a few seconds. There’s nothing to be afraid of Many women choose not to have a mammogram because they are afraid of being diagnosed with breast cancer and as of late, people are afraid they will be exposed to COVID-19. It’s important to remember that a mammogram can be the easiest way to find a problem early, and the earlier the cancer is found, the easier it is to treat and the more likely you are to survive. In addition to thorough cleaning between patients, Centura hospitals and facilities have implemented enhanced safety measures such as screening patients for symptoms of the illness before they enter the imaging center, and isolating anyone who shows signs of the virus, the risk is low.