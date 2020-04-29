Stimulus payments: protecting yourself from mail theft

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 8: Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center May 8, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. One hundred and thirty million households are eligible to receive a tax rebate check under the $168 billion economic stimulus plan. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — As the IRS begins mailing stimulus payments, the Problem Solvers have tips from the USPS Postal Inspection Service on how to ensure IRS stimulus payments are not stolen from mailboxes.

Those eligible for stimulus payments can check their payment status through the IRS’ “Get my payment” portal. The IRS is updating the site with information on when individuals can expect the payment to be sent in the mail.

Postal Inspector Eric Manuel said there are easy steps people can take to protect their stimulus payment from mail theft.

Check mail every night: Make sure to remove mail from your mailbox every night, especially if you don’t have a locking mailbox.

Enroll in USPS’s Informed Delivery Service: Once enrolled, USPS will send a digital preview of mail and packages headed to your mailbox every day.

Learn pattern of mail carrier: Pay attention to the time your mail carrier delivers your mail every day so you can pick it up as soon as it arrives.

Lean on a trusted neighbor: Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your mail if you’re not home.

If your stimulus payment is stolen, report it to the USPS Postal Inspection Service. Manuel said this is his agency’s “wheel house” and his agency is best suited to investigate mail theft. People can report mail theft directly to USPS Postal Inspection Service online.