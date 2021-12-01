Still recovering from 2020, restaurants pay close attention to omicron news

DENVER (KDVR) — Restaurants in Colorado are paying close attention to the west coast after word surfaced of the first confirmed U.S. case of the omicron coronavirus variant.

Over at the North Side Tavern Restaurant in Broomfield, they are taking the news in stride.

“We’re cautiously optimistic and gonna keep doing the right thing,” owner Steve Bauer said.

Bauer said he had to close his doors for a couple of months at the end of 2020. He added, though, that once re-opened, North Side had its best month ever in October.

“The last two years have been a little bit rough,” Bauer said. “2020 was a very challenging, learning time.”

Bauer said his tavern continues to follow the lead of the City and County of Broomfield when it comes to COVID Guidelines.