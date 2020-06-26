Still no opening date for Elitch Gardens, but opening strategy announced

DENVER (KDVR) — Elitch Gardens General Manager David Doram sent a letter to guests on Friday outlining a comprehensive opening strategy, but still does not have an opening date to announce.

In the letter Doram says, “However, despite our efforts and considerable investment already made to enact our new safety protocols, I cannot yet give you an opening date for Elitch Gardens. I realize how incredibly frustrating this is for our all our guests.”

” For our current 2020 season pass holders, we will extend their season pass into our 2021 season for as many days as the park is closed this season. This extension applies to any 2020 dining plan already purchased, too.”

The COVID-19 operating strategy includes: guest and employee health screenings, enhanced cleaning protocols, regular sanitization of all high touch surfaces, free and readily available hand sanitizer throughout the park, broad social distancing measures, proper use of personal protective equipment, a reduced hourly flow of guests into the park to eliminate congestion at our front gate and reduced in-park capacity to encourage social distancing and reduce guest density.