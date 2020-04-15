Sterling seniors send ‘Messages of Hope’

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — Residents of a long-term care community in Sterling are sending messages of hope over Facebook.

Ever since Devonshire Acres had to temporarily halt visitors from seeing their loved ones in person, things have been a little lonely.

So as a way to communicate with family, friends and the community – Devonshire Acres’ residents produced a video message for Facebook.

“Just letting everyone know we love ya! It’ll pass soon and we’ll be together again,” said Adria Paxton, the facility’s administrator.

In the video, residents are holding individual signs showcasing several personal messages.

“Hello all! How is it going out there?” one person wrote.

“Sure miss you. Hope things are going well! Love Pat.” said another.

“To my family, don’t forget me, because I can never forget you. Love, Mom.” a resident wrote.

While several long-term care communities and nursing homes in Colorado are battling a tough fight against COVID-19, Devonshire Acres has been fortunate. None of its residents have contracted the virus.

“Our hearts go out to those facilities,” said Tammy Bustard, the assistant director of nursing and an infection control nurse at Devonshire Acres. “We want everyone to stay safe during this time – and we will come out on the other end”.

You can watch the full video which was posted to Devonshire Acres’ Facebook page by clicking here.