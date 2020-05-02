Sterling prison inmate dies at hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — An inmate at the Sterling Correctional Facility died at a hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, the Colorado Department of Corrections said Friday evening.

According to the DOC, the 86-year-old inmate was taken to the hospital on April 27 with coronavirus symptoms.

“The inmate (had) been residing on the east side of the Sterling Correctional Facility. The unit he lived in has been quarantined and inmates will continue to be monitored,” the DOC said in a statement.

The inmate’s name has not been released. His official cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

Sterling is the site of the state’s largest COVID-19 outbreak. As of Friday, 241 inmates and 11 staff members had confirmed cases of the disease, according to state health officials.

The DOC says that since April 14, inmates have been quarantined in their cells except for showering and using the bathroom. They have meals and medications delivered to their units.

“The facility has continued to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates are all required to wear face coverings in the facility at all times. All of the inmates on the east side of the facility are having temperature checks done twice daily as an additional screening measure,” the DOC said.

This is the second likely COVID-19 inmate death announced Friday in Colorado; the other was in Jefferson County.