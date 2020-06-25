Steelers- Cowboys Pro Football HOF game canceled

Canton, OH (WTRF)- According to Adam Schfter of ESPN, the Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic
This marks the first time the NFL has had to cancel an event on its calendar because of the pandemic.
The HOF game was scheduled to be played Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6.
The annual HOF enshrinement ceremony has been postponed.
The HOF kicks off the NFL season as being the first preseason game of the year.
- Three NC police officers fired after talk of ‘slaughtering’ black people caught on video
- Aurora police seeking help to find missing, at-risk man
- Ageless Expressions MedSpa – Melt Double Chin & Tighten Skin
- NY valedictorian with perfect attendance since preschool earns $430K in scholarships
- Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case