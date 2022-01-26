‘Stealth omicron’ variant detected in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — One case of the “stealth omicron” variant, formally known as BA.2, was detected in the Denver metro area, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed for FOX31 Wednesday.

CDPHE said the variant was detected in late December through clinical lab samples.

A Newsweek report found 92 cases of BA.2 across 20 U.S. states. The omicron variant is made up of three substrains. According to the World Health Organization, Denmark has found that BA.1 made up 99% of the omicron cases detected however, BA.2 has now accounted for 45% of cases. Similar increases in cases have been seen across Europe.

“Stealth omicron” gets its name from the deletion of the spike gene that made the initial strain easier to identify on a PCR test. Officials believe there is no cause for panic as hospitalization numbers remain steady and the vaccine is expected to work against a BA.2 infection.