Stay-at-home order issued for Pitkin County, effective immediately

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo.- Pitkin County Public Health announced an order Tuesday for the entire county to stay-at-home from now until April 17.

According to PCPH, the biggest takeaways for the order are stronger direction for people to remain at home, directing tourists visiting the area to head home, and closing non-essential businesses. Essential businesses are directed to seek to meet the social distancing and other prevention techniques at all times.

PCPH also said it is rolling out a new “Community Symptom Tracker” program Wednesday.

“We understand people are asking for more information regarding the spread of COVID-19,” Pitkin County Community Health Director Karen Koenemann said Monday. “This program is going to allow community members to report their symptoms to help us get a better understanding of the scope of the spread of the disease.”

