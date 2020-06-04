State to finalize guidance on Thursday for reopening pools, gyms and more

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, the state is expected to finalize the guidance for houses of worship and certain forms of outdoor and personal recreation during this phase of reopening. The state also plans to offer updates to the child care and personal services guidances.

Residents were allowed to give feedback to the draft guidelines through Wednesday at noon.

According to state officials, the draft guidance may be updated based on stakeholder feedback, and will go into effect when announced as final on Thursday.

Here are a few examples of the draft guidance:

Pools would limit capacity to 50 percent, or up to 50 people, whichever is fewer. There would be increased cleaning, and swimmers outside of households would need to stay six feet apart. A reservation system is suggested.

For indoor gyms, rec centers and indoor pools, there is also draft guidance. Personal training groups of four or less would be permitted. The guidance allows for groups of up to 10 people per room at a time, if they can stay six feet apart.

Organized sports leagues would be permitted with up to 25 people outside, or up to 10 people inside.

Playgrounds could open with up to 10 people at a time.

Outdoor facilities like tennis courts, and basketball courts could open with up 10 people at a time.

Guided services for things like hiking, biking, fishing and climbing could occur for groups up to 10.

River outfitters, rafting tours and Jeep tours would have limits on group size, and social distancing would need to be maintained.

Under the draft guidance, places of worship could open with 50 percent capacity, or 50 people, whichever is fewer. Secondary rooms could be used to accommodate up to 10 people per room.

The draft guidance can be found on the state’s website.