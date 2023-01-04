DENVER (KDVR) — As the need continues to decline, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will close all COVID-19 community testing sites on Jan. 15.

CDHPE said that the demand for testing at community sites has dropped significantly over the last few months with capacity only reaching 3% to 6%. Most Coloradans have relied on at-home tests for their COVID results.

Therefore, the remaining 20 community testing sites will close on Jan. 15.

If you are looking for free at-home testing kits, the state provides them at more than 200 distribution centers. You can also order them to be delivered to your house through the federal at-home testing program.

“Colorado is proud to have opened one of the first drive-thru testing sites in the country in March 2020. Since then, we have provided millions of tests to Coloradans at more than 150 community testing sites across Colorado. Coloradans have transitioned away from relying on large community testing sites and toward testing at home with widely available at-home rapid tests, health care providers, or local retail pharmacies.” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander. “With this transition, the State is focusing efforts on the testing distribution methods Coloradans currently use most and providing testing resources to those who need them most.”

If conditions allow, CDPHE is working closely with local public health agencies to support them if they determine the need to reopen community testing sites in that area.

According to COVID-19 data from the state, cases are trending down.