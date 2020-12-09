State tests COVID vaccine delivery from DIA to Vail

DENVER (KDVR) — In the coming days, shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines could be coming to Denver International Airport, and the state is ready to package and distribute them across Colorado.

“It’s the significance where we’ll be able to get the public back to normal,” said Brigadier General Scott Sherman who directs the Colorado Vaccine Distribution Task Force.

Colorado National Guard worked with a courier service Tuesday to transport a package of “vaccines” to Vail Health Hospital in Eagle County to test ahead of the real vaccine touching down in Colorado.

“Our biggest concern is making sure that it’s kept at minus 75 degrees Celsius, that when it gets to our ultra-cold freezers that we can store it for longer periods,” Sherman said.

CDPHE says Colorado has 16 locations across the state with ultra-cold freezers that can store the Pfizer vaccine. The state is expecting 46,800 doses in the first shipment, eminently after FDA approval.

The test delivery uses GPS to monitor the package, and thermal sensors to make sure the vaccines aren’t compromised during transportation.

“Definitely making sure that, especially the limited quantities that we’re getting at the beginning, that no vaccines go wasted,” Sherman said. “That’s the whole reason we’re doing the excursive today, really to find out if we have any friction points, any areas we need to improve on.”