State shutting down never-used Colorado Convention Center as emergency hospital

Inside the setup for a a 2,200-bed “Tier 3 Medical Shelter” at the Colorado Convention Center for recovering COVID-19 patients.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced Tuesday evening that the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver will be decommissioned as an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients.

A spokesperson for the division confirms the Convention Center never housed any patients.

The Convention Center was prepared to house up to 2,200 patients if hospitals could not handle the demand. The conversion into a makeshift hospital was made in April 2020.

At that time, Gov. Jared Polis said he hoped the state doesn’t have to use it at all, but said it is possible dozens or hundreds of patients could end up in the facility.

On Tuesday, officials said the Convention Center will be turned back over to the City and County of Denver on March 25.

“The state’s hospital capacity is expected to meet the healthcare needs of COVID19 as shown by modeling data and information from hospital partners,” the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said.

Other overflow sites will remain ready at St. Anthony’s 84th Avenue and St. Mary Corwin.

It took two months and $20 million to convert the Convention Center.