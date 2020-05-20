State seeks feedback on draft of guidelines for reopening restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) — State officials are seeking feedback about how to ease restrictions on restaurants and resume dine-in services.

On Tuesday, the state released a draft of guidelines and it will be collecting feedback from stakeholders until Friday.

On May 25, the state will decide if restaurants can begin reopening and at what level.

“This date does not reflect when restaurants may or may not open,” the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said of May 25.

LINK: Draft of guidelines for easing restrictions on Colorado restaurants

The draft is not binding and is subject to change.

The guidelines give an option for resuming in-person dining. A number of restrictions would be in place. For example, tables would have to be 8 feet apart. Additionally, all employees must wear masks and gloves, and shared surfaces must be sanitized between seatings.

In-person dining would be permitted in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Party sizes would be limited to six people or fewer.

Additionally, restaurants would need to reduce congregating by taking a number of measures, including:

Encouraging reservations

Not allowing customers to seat themselves

Closing buffets and self-serve stations

Placing pylons or clear signage on tables that are not available for seating

Additionally, playing games (like pinball and shuffleboard) and using dance floors would not be allowed.

Under the proposal, daily temperature checks would be required for all employees. They would also be monitored for symptoms.

The state also said restaurants should consider a “sign in” option for customers so they can be notified in case there is a coronavirus exposure.

If there is a confirmed case among an employee or customer, the restaurant must contact its local health department.

Feedback on the proposal can be submitted online.