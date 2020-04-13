State releases racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases, deaths

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Colorado on Monday.

For weeks, Colorado was not releasing the data despite other states providing it to the public.

ICYMI: This is the latest racial breakdown of #COVID19 cases in Colorado. Today is the first day this information was released in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/CI7CHCW5xm — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) April 13, 2020

White Coloradans make up the large percentage of cases and deaths, but they also make up the majority of the population.

Cases among African Americans and Hispanics, however, do outnumber their respective populations in the state.

Polis said on Monday socioeconomic factors likely play a major role in the spread of the virus.