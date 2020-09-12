State releases new guidelines for learning pods, suspends certain restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Department of Education released new guidelines this week for parents and caregivers whose children are part of learning pods.

Learning pods have formed rapidly as parents look for the best way for their student to learn remotely this school year.

“It’s going great. They seem to be having fun,” said Derek Zunker, a parent of a middle school student in Denver Public Schools.

Zunker set up a space in his garage for his daughter to learn remotely alongside several other classmates and hired a supervisor to help them stay on track.

“The social aspect is so much better instead of having to sit at home and me having to check up on her all the time,” said Zunker.

He says they consulted with the school’s principal beforehand to make sure the pod was set up appropriately.

The state released its own guidelines this week, advising parents to do things such as request a background check through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for any supervisor or instructor who will be working with children. The state also encourages parents to register their learning pod through the Colorado Department of Human Services and create an emergency evacuation plan for their pod.

The guidelines also outline ways to incorporate COVID-19 safety precautions, such as implementing screening procedures to check for symptoms and disinfecting often.

Under Colorado’s Child Care Licensing Act, no more than four children up to age 18 can be cared for at a time without a licensed child care provider. An executive order from Gov. Jared Polis suspends that statute for learning pods only, allowing up to eight children age 10 or older to be supervised without a license, or a maximum of five children ages 6 to 9 years old.

“If other people are trying to do it, I think I would say start small and just be careful,” said Zunker.