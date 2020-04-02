State prioritizing testing for first responders, healthcare workers

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – MARCH 16: Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it will only test first responders and healthcare workers, and the public should look to their healthcare providers for information on how to get tested.

Governor Polis said the state continues to wait on more tests from the federal government. Without enough tests, CDPHE said it will only test first responders and healthcare workers. It has no plans to open drive up test sites for the public.

CDPHE said people who want to get tested should contact their healthcare provider for information on how to get tested. However, people continue to reach out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers voicing frustration over the struggles they face trying to get tested through their healthcare providers.

STRIDE continues to offer Drive Up Testing sites in Wheatridge and Aurora. However, it has a limited number of tests available each day. While it is prioritizing healthcare workers, first responders, people over 65 years of age and people with chronic illnesses, STRIDE said anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 can receive a test. Click here for details on addresses and hours of drive up locations.