State orders closure of salons, tattoo parlors; Polis suspends elective surgeries

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday that all nonessential personal services in Colorado must close until April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Nonessential personal services include all hair salons, nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage parlors and spas.

The restrictions are the latest issued by the state and follow others banning on-site dinning at restaurants and bars. Gyms, theaters and casinos were also closed earlier this week.

While the initial health department order would have expired on April 16, all of the restrictions have been extended to April 30.

Additionally, Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order suspending all elective and nonessential surgeries and procedures “to preserve important medical equipment, like personal protective equipment and ventilators, needed to combat COVID-19.”

The governor’s executive order is in effect from March 23 to April 14.

Finally, uninsured people will be allowed to enroll in individual health insurance plans (not from an employer) from March 20 through April 3.

“Coverage will be effective starting on April 1, regardless of when someone enrolls during that window. Only people who are currently uninsured are eligible to enroll, as this is not a period for people with coverage to change plans. Uninsured spouses and children will also be allowed to enroll at this time, even if one spouse or a child’s parent may already be insured,” the state said in a statement.

“Many people are unaware that they are eligible for financial assistance to help lower their premiums,” said Michael Conway, Colorado insurance commissioner. “We encourage everyone who is uninsured to use this opportunity to visit Connect for Health Colorado, check what assistance they may be eligible for, and enroll in coverage.”