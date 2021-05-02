State mask mandate amended, some restrictions changed due to vaccination status

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis amended and extended the statewide mask mandate on Sunday.

Colorado schools and some other settings will continue to have an indoor face covering requirement, those include extracurricular school activities, child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, congregate care facilities, prisons, jails, emergency medical and other health care settings, and personal services and limited health care settings.

For counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people with no outdoor mask requirement, groups of 10 or more unvaccinated people indoors are to continue wearing a mask. Masks are required to be worn indoors when 10 or more unknown vaccination status people are present, with some exceptions.

However, groups of 10 or more with at least 80% of the people with proof of vaccination are not mandated to wear a face covering indoors even if there are 10 or more unvaccinated individuals in the space in counties with more than 35 cases per 100,000 people.

Counties at Level Green, mask wearing is not required if there are 10 or more people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

“Businesses or facilities should err on the side of assuming that people entering their indoor site are unvaccinated, unless they show proof of vaccination. While the majority of Coloradans are still unvaccinated, most indoor public settings like grocery stores, retail stores, and gyms will need to require mask-wearing,” the state site said.

Proof of vaccination is your vaccination card filled out by health care professionals, a picture of your vaccination on your phone or your immunization records.

The amended mandate will be in effect for another 30 days.