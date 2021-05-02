State mask mandate amended, some restrictions changed due to vaccination status

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis amended and extended the statewide mask mandate on Sunday.

Colorado schools and some other settings will continue to have an indoor face covering requirement, those include extracurricular school activities, child care centers, indoor children’s camps, public-facing state government facilities, congregate care facilities, prisons, jails, emergency medical and other health care settings, and personal services and limited health care settings.

For counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people with no outdoor mask requirement, groups of 10 or more unvaccinated people indoors are to continue wearing a mask. Masks are required to be worn indoors when 10 or more unknown vaccination status people are present.

However, groups of 10 or more with at least 80% of the people being vaccinated are not mandated to wear a face covering indoors in counties with more than 35 cases per 100,000 people.

Counties at Level Green, mask wearing is not required if there are 10 or more people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

The amended mandate will be in effect for another 30 days.