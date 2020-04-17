State health officials unveil plan to test more Coloradans for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — Ask someone what coronavirus is like, and the answer will vary patient to patient.

However, the one thing that most can agree on is the virus is unlike any illness they’ve ever experienced.

“I had no energy at all. I slept all day long for like five days straight,” said Rabecca Grauberger,

Grauberger started feeling feeling sick about three weeks ago. At first, it was just a headache.

“It’s such a bad headache. It put me out for the whole day. I was on the couch the whole entire day,” said Grauberger.

Forty-eight hours later, her throat hurt and then her chest. She feared she had COVID-19, so she contacted her doctor.

“I did get worse. I emailed her and said, ‘Is there any way I can get a test? I want confirmation.’ She said, ‘Absolutely not,'” said Grauberger.

Her story is all too common. She’s one of the thousands of Coloradans who doctors believe had COVID-19 but were never tested.

State health officials announced Thursday an ambitious goal to open at least one testing site in all of Colorado’s 64 counties, with additional sites in the more populous counties.

“Having enough testing capacity is one of the key requirements to opening up the state,” explained Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

Grauberger says she’s reluctant to return to her job as a housekeeper until she knows for sure she’s no longer positive.

“I just don’t feel comfortable going into homes not knowing if I’m over it,” said Grauberger.