Watch: State health officials expect herd immunity by mid-February

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s top epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID Incident Commander Scott Bookman will be discussing the latest COVID numbers and trends in the state.

The most recent report shows a decline in the spread of the coronavirus and it’s expected to continue to decrease. However, cases are still high and a new subvariant of the omicron variant was detected last month.

“It is encouraging to see this modeling report suggest we have moved beyond the peak of our omicron surge, and that we should continue to see declining COVID-19 transmission in Colorado in the coming weeks,” Herlihy said. “There are still high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the state, so we ask Coloradans to remain cautious and continue to follow public health guidance to help protect themselves and others — get vaccinated, get a third dose as soon as it is time, wear a mask in public, and avoid large gatherings. Together we can work to ensure case rates continue to decrease in Colorado.”

COVID-related hospitalizations are at their lowest since the new year, which is a good sign the latest surge hit its peak.

Experts estimate that 80% of the state population will be immune to omicron by mid-February as immunity continues to rise. Currently, the modeling shows that one in 19 Coloradans is currently infectious.

