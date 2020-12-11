State health dept. announces new COVID testing sites, events across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Thursday a number of new COVID-19 testing sites and events planned across the state.

The free testing sites are below. To register, visit covidcheckcolorado.org and click “Get My Test.”

The time and place for testing events are as follows:

For the events in Sedgwick and Washington counties, visit curative.com and click “Get Tested Now.”

For registration in the other locations, click on the event below:

Delta County Hospital

Delta County Fairgrounds

Elk Creek Elementary School (New Castle)

Bea Underwood Elementary School (Parachute)

Garfield County Fairgrounds

The CDPHE said while walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is “highly encouraged.”

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to get tested immediately.

“While testing is an important tool in the COVID-19 response, the state cautions that a negative test doesn’t mean it’s OK to meet in large gatherings or bypass other public health orders, like wearing a mask. All Coloradans need to mask up, physically distance, interact only with members of their own households, and stay home while sick,” the CDPHE said.

A full list of testing sites is available on the state’s website.