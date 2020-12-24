State Health Department urges Coloradans to stay the course this Christmas

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Coloradans have been able to slow the spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks and encouraged residents to remain disciplined during the winter holiday.

CDPHE said COVID-19 trends in Colorado look better than other states. CDPHE said Colorado is trending down while the rest of the US is trending up. Cases in Colorado remain very high, but CDPHE said Colorado has been able to bend the curve in recent weeks.

Ahead of Christmas and New Years, CDPHE urged Coloradans to remain vigilant and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

CDPHE is asking Colorado residents to only interact with people from the same household. CDPHE asked Coloradans not to travel and instead, interact with loved ones virtually. Lastly, they encouraged people to avoid crowded stores and shop online instead.