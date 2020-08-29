State health department seeks feedback on new system determining when counties can reopen

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in Glendale. (CDPHE)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is seeking input from the public on a new matrix that will help determine when counties can move through different reopening phases.

The CDPHE said the matrix will streamline the process of moving through the “Protect Our Neighbors,” “Safer at Home” and “Stay at Home” phases.

Counties would move through reopening phases based on scientific metrics, the state said.

“We need to empower local communities with easy-to-follow guidance, if we are to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said CDPHE executive director Jill Hunsaker Ryan. “We hope the dial will help provide local communities with the flexibility to move throughout the different levels of guidance as necessary to protect public health. We invite everyone to provide feedback on this matrix, so we can make sure it serves the needs of all Colorado communities.”

LINK: Slides describing the proposed matrix

Based on the matrix, each county could be at one of five levels, with each having its own restrictions.

The criteria for reopening are based on the following factors:

New cases

Percent positivity of COVID-19 tests

Stable or declining hospitalizations

A stable or improving daily case count

No anticipated future transmission risk factors

If applicable, a certain number of Protect Our Neighbors metrics achieved

LINK: Submit feedback on the proposed matrix

Feedback on the matrix is due by Sept. 3 at noon.

“The final guidelines will be available shortly after the comment period,” the CDPHE said.