State Health Department reports outbreak at Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora

AURORA (Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported an outbreak at an Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora, citing 9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the site.

According to data collected by CDPHE, the outbreak at the Amazon center is one of 264 outbreaks in Colorado. CDPHE defines an outbreak as two or more cases at a facility.

Earlier this month, Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos said Amazon would be investing much of its operating profit this quarter in COVID-19 related expenses like personal protection equipment for employees and raising employee pay.

In April, Amazon announced it would use thermal cameras to check temperatures of employees working at its operating centers.

Amazon came under fire after it fired an employee who organized a protest because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19 at a Staten Island warehouse.