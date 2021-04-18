State health department offering free COVID-19 testing kits; who qualifies?

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription for consumers to test themselves repeatedly at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

DENVER (KDVR) — If you interact with the public at your job, you may be eligible for a free COVID-19 test kit from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

FREE at-home COVID-19 test kits are now available for all workers who interact with the public at their jobs with results available in just 20 minutes. Enroll now!https://t.co/hPws7S24Fn#Covid19Colorado pic.twitter.com/6THA6FRduM — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) April 18, 2021

The department made the announcement on Sunday as the latest number of cases increased by 1,260. With all phases open, more Coloradans are getting shots in their arms. As of Friday, almost 1.5 million Coloradans were fully vaccinated and 2.3 million had received at least one dose.

In the past few weeks there has been a spike in cases, which is concerning state health officials. More than half of the latest COVID-19 cases are due to a variant. Studies show some vaccines will not protect against certain variants of the coronavirus.

The free tests produce results within 20 minutes, according to CDPHE. The state does not specify whether or not the tests can determine a variant of COVID-19.