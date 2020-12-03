State health department names 16 places with ultra-cold freezers to store COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Wednesday that it has identified 16 locations statewide with ultra-cold freezers that can store a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
The locations were chosen because of their geography, their ability to redistribute vaccines, and the fact that they can keep vaccines at between -60 and -80 degrees Celsius.
The CDPHE said the exact locations are confidential due to security reasons. However, they are in the following counties:
- Alamosa
- Arapahoe
- Denver
- Eagle
- El Paso
- Gunnison
- Jefferson
- La Plata
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Mesa
- Pueblo
- Otero
- Routt
- Weld
“Several of these locations are already equipped with existing ultra-low temperature freezers. CDPHE has purchased and will distribute an additional 10 ultra low temperature freezers,” the CDPHE said in a statement.
The health department added that the 16 locations are not the only ones that will store, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines.
“CDPHE continues to enroll Phase 1 providers all throughout Colorado in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Approximately 200 vaccine provider locations will be enrolled in Phase 1,” the department said.