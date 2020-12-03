State health department names 16 places with ultra-cold freezers to store COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Wednesday that it has identified 16 locations statewide with ultra-cold freezers that can store a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

The locations were chosen because of their geography, their ability to redistribute vaccines, and the fact that they can keep vaccines at between -60 and -80 degrees Celsius.

The CDPHE said the exact locations are confidential due to security reasons. However, they are in the following counties:

Alamosa

Arapahoe

Denver

Eagle

El Paso

Gunnison

Jefferson

La Plata

Lincoln

Logan

Mesa

Pueblo

Otero

Routt

Weld

“Several of these locations are already equipped with existing ultra-low temperature freezers. CDPHE has purchased and will distribute an additional 10 ultra low temperature freezers,” the CDPHE said in a statement.

The health department added that the 16 locations are not the only ones that will store, distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“CDPHE continues to enroll Phase 1 providers all throughout Colorado in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program. Approximately 200 vaccine provider locations will be enrolled in Phase 1,” the department said.