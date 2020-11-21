State health department launching mobile COVID-19 testing vans across much of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Many Colorado communities will soon be able to access COVID-19 testing at a testing van, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said on Friday.
Jefferson County, Douglas County, Clear Creek County, Park County and the Northeast Colorado Health Department will be served by the testing vans, according to the CDPHE.
Patients are encouraged to pre-register for the mobile testing sites.
Below is the Northeast Colorado Health Department route, which starts Nov. 22:
|Monday
|Logan County Fairgrounds7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling CO 80751
|Tuesday
|Washington County Fairgrounds7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|511 West 2nd Ave. Akron, CO 80720
|Wednesday
|Sedgwick County Fairgrounds11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|County Road 34.5 Julesburg, CO 80737
|Thursday
|Logan County Fairgrounds 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling, CO 80751
|Northeastern Colorado Health Department1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|228 West Railroad Ave. Fort Morgan, CO 80701
|Friday
|TO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE
|TO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE
|Saturday
|TO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE
|TO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE
|Sunday
|Northeastern Colorado Health Department7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|228 West Railroad Ave Fort Morgan, CO 80701
The Jefferson County, Douglas County, Clear Creek County and Park County route starts Nov. 23:
|Monday
|Bailey Public Library8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|350 Bulldogger Rd., Bailey, CO 80421
|Tuesday
|Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, Conifer 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|9444 Eagle Cliff Rd., Conifer, CO 80433
|Wednesday
|Clear Creek County EMS 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.(Starting on December 2)
|411 CO-103, Idaho Springs, CO 80452
|Thursday
|Sterling Center8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|8155 Piney River Ave., Littleton CO 80125
|Larkspur Town Hall2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|8720 Spruce Mountain Rd, Larkspur, CO 80118
|Friday
|Deckers Community Center 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|8570 Hwy 67, Sedalia, CO 80135
|Saturday
|Ponderosa Retreat and Conference Center 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
|15235 S Furrow Rd., Larkspur, CO 80118
|Sunday
|Buchanan Recreation Center 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, CO 80439
More than 50 free testing sites are also available across the state, according to the CDPHE.
The CDPHE recommends that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms get tested immediately.
Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.