State health department launching mobile COVID-19 testing vans across much of Colorado

Coronavirus

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — Many Colorado communities will soon be able to access COVID-19 testing at a testing van, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said on Friday.

Jefferson County, Douglas County, Clear Creek County, Park County and the Northeast Colorado Health Department will be served by the testing vans, according to the CDPHE.

Patients are encouraged to pre-register for the mobile testing sites.

Below is the Northeast Colorado Health Department route, which starts Nov. 22:

MondayLogan County Fairgrounds7 a.m. – 2 p.m.1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling CO 80751
TuesdayWashington County Fairgrounds7 a.m. – 2 p.m.511 West 2nd Ave. Akron, CO 80720
WednesdaySedgwick County Fairgrounds11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.County Road 34.5 Julesburg, CO 80737
ThursdayLogan County Fairgrounds 7 a.m.  – 11:30 a.m.1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling, CO 80751
Northeastern Colorado Health Department1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.228 West Railroad Ave. Fort Morgan, CO 80701
FridayTO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURETO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE
SaturdayTO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURETO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE
SundayNortheastern Colorado Health Department7 a.m. – 2 p.m.228 West Railroad Ave Fort Morgan, CO 80701

The Jefferson County, Douglas County, Clear Creek County and Park County route starts Nov. 23:

MondayBailey Public Library8 a.m. – 2 p.m.350 Bulldogger Rd., Bailey, CO 80421
TuesdayOur Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, Conifer 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.9444 Eagle Cliff Rd., Conifer, CO 80433
WednesdayClear Creek County EMS  8 a.m. – 2 p.m.(Starting on December 2)411 CO-103, Idaho Springs, CO 80452  
ThursdaySterling Center8 a.m. – 12 p.m.8155 Piney River Ave., Littleton CO 80125
Larkspur Town Hall2 p.m. – 6 p.m.8720 Spruce Mountain Rd, Larkspur, CO 80118
FridayDeckers Community Center 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.8570 Hwy 67, Sedalia, CO 80135
SaturdayPonderosa Retreat and Conference Center 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.15235 S Furrow Rd., Larkspur, CO 80118
SundayBuchanan Recreation Center 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, CO 80439

More than 50 free testing sites are also available across the state, according to the CDPHE.

The CDPHE recommends that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms get tested immediately.

Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

