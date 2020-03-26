State Health Department distributes 4,500 testing kits for first responders

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Thursday that they are distributing 4,500 testing kits to health departments in Larimer, Mesa and El Paso counties in order to promote the testing of COVID-19 for first responders and health care workers in their regions.

The testing kits have been obtained from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Only symptomatic workers will be tested for COVID-19. Those who yield negative results will continue to provide medical care and public safety services.

Those with positive results will complete self-isolation.

“Colorado has continued to seek ways to expand our testing of critical populations. We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these testing kits for our crucial health care workers and first responders working on the front line,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. “These kits will strengthen our medical capacity, allowing us to verify positive cases among first-line resources and work to keep them — and the people they serve — healthy.”