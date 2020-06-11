State considering options for possibly allowing visitors at long-term care facilities

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says COVID-19 deaths and cases at long-term care facilities are declining, but we aren’t out of the woods yet.

The CDPHE updated the response to COVID-19 on long-term care facilities on a Wednesday call.

The CDPHE speakers were Randy Kuykendall, Director of Health Facilities and EMS Division, and Dr. Jeff Beckman, the Medical Director and Associate Division Director with Health Facilities and EMS.

“Though we are seeing declining cases overall, we are still seeing new cases. So I think it’s important not to let the guard down, so we don’t have a reversal of all the efforts and all the interventions we’ve done to mitigate it to this point,” Beckman said.

Visitors are currently restricted at these facilities, and leaders say they know the isolation is difficult for residents.

A task force is now working on recommendations for the governor that could possibly allow for some visitation as the state moves forward with the next phase.

In one scenario, family members would need to get tested at an approved site before a visit.

Then, “when they receive the results of those tests, be given a window of opportunity to come into the facility and see their loved ones,” said Kuykendall.