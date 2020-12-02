State begins issuing $375 COVID relief payments to unemployed Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — Eligible Coloradans can expect to see a $375 stimulus payment in their bank account Wednesday or a check in the coming days ahead.

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Wednesday the state has begun issuing the one-time stimulus payments to 435,000 Coloradans who were eligible to receive between $25 and $500 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits — including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and other programs — between March 15, 2020 and October 24, 2020.

Since Monday, the department has initiated fund transfers of more than $77 million to more than 213,012 claimants. It may take several days for claimants to receive their one-time payment, depending on their bank’s direct deposit guidelines and method of payment preference on file.

Claimants do not need to contact the Department or take any other action in order to receive this one-time payment and all eligible claimants will receive an email or call from the Department.

“Whether you’ve suffered from the virus itself, faced economic struggles, or felt the mental toll – no one is left unscathed by this pandemic. This direct cash payment will help cover rent or put food on the table for over 400,000 Coloradans who have struggled, but we know that Colorado or any state can only do so much, and national help is urgently needed,” said Governor Polis. “I’m thankful for the partnership of legislative leadership and the legislature’s efforts this week to provide real relief to Coloradans and our small businesses. We see light at the end of the tunnel with news of a vaccine, but the consequences of this pandemic will be far lingering if Washington fails to act.”