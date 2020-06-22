Sports resume for several Colorado high schools, serving as test for school districts ahead of fall

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County and Douglas County school districts joined with Boulder Valley School District on Monday in re-starting their athletic programs. Broomfield High School’s athletic director said it’s serving as a test before school starts this fall.

Broomfield High School’s sports practices began last week. Initially, Shelton said coaches were conducting temperature checks and symptom screenings in person.

After several days with long lines, Shelton said they switched to an at-home screening process. With the at-home screening process, students take their temperature and answer five questions about their symptoms. Before practice, students pull up the survey results on their phones and coaches verify the results before they are allowed into practice.

Athletic Director Steve Shelton said Broomfield High School’s sports programs are helping the district try out possible procedures for screening students before school begins this fall.

“It’s a way to norm our kids to ‘you got to get use to this.’ This is what the fall could be like. We could be asking you to at-home screen every day and then we have a list and we check you off the list. Or we’re going to have to figure out the physical in-person screening and the man power to pull that off,” said Shelton.

Shelton said it’s also a chance for the district to figure out the procedure if there’s an outbreak.

“What are we going to do if someone tests positive for the virus? Someone is going to get the virus. We’ve seen it across the country, whether that’s the NFL or the NBA. Someone is going to get it at the high school level too. So how do we respond to it? Do we should we shut down for 2 days? Do we shut down for 2 weeks? And that’s a model for what schools will have to use this fall too,” said Shelton.

As for the plan for games and competitions this fall, Shelton said Colorado High School Activities Association is still making a plan. Shelton said it’s likely going to change multiple times over the next few months, depending on if COVID-19 cases are on the rise or decline in Colorado.

“You think about sports like golf and cross country that you can space out and have a pretty safe environment, find a way to spread kids out,” said Shelton. “Where do you come down on sports like wrestling and football where it’s high contact and kids are in close contact?”