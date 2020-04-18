Son of Denver nursing home resident concerned after 13 people test positive for COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — A viewer contacted FOX31 saying he’s worried his mother may be at risk in at a Denver nursing home.

He wanted to know more about what the facility is doing to protect its residents.

At Holly Heights Care Center in southeast Denver, four residents and nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

One resident has died.

At last check, Menorah Miller did not have the coronavirus. But her son, Jason Beals, says he’s not being told anything else about her condition.

“They’re just sending a message that’s pre-recorded every day saying, ‘This is how many people that might have COVID. We have played cards with somebody.’ That’s what that entire message says,” Beals said.

Beals says the facility told him COVID-19-positive residents have been quarantined.

But he has no way to tell if his mother is receiving maximum protection.

Holly Heights told FOX31 they are following Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“The latest guidance from CDC is to have residents remain in their room. All of our residents are remaining in their room. No communal dining and no communal activities,” Holly Heights Executive Director Janet Snipes said.

COVID-19 patients have designated medical staff members, the facility said.

Beals and his brother were especially upset when Holly Heights told them two residents with COVID-19 were sent from the hospital back to the facility.

The center confirmed that saying hospitals are filling up and trying to provide the best level of care.

“The hospital felt comfortable with the level of care that was being provided at Holly Heights and sent the residents back to Holly Heights. And we were comfortable providing the level of care,” Snipes said,

Others with relatives at the facility, like Rachel Michelson, whose parents stay at the center, say they get updates filled with information.

“(Like) letting us know how things are going. Their activities and letting us know if our loved ones developed any symptoms that are unusual and that we would be called,” Michelson said.

For now, Menorah Miller’s sons say they’ll keep asking questions to make sure their mother is safe.

Holly Heights says it provides tablets for virtual visits and will offer that to the Bealses.

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis said all nursing home workers will be required to wear masks.

Holly Heights says it’s in need of N-95 masks to deal with the outbreak.