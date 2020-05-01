Some retailers in Douglas and Weld counties reopen for in-person shopping

DOUGLAS COUNTY (Colo.) — Some retailers in Douglas and Weld counties re-opened Friday for in-person shopping under Governor’s Polis’ “Safer-at-Home” order allowing retailers to re-open so long as they follow safe practices in their stores.

Goodwill announced it would open five locations on Friday, with plans to open more locations throughout the month of May. Goodwill said it implemented changes inside stores to make sure customers are spread out while they shop. Goodwill installed decals on the floor to remind customers to stay six feet apart on the sales floor. Its dressing rooms are temporarily closed.

Employees will be wearing personal protection equipment. Employees will disinfect “high touch” areas like countertops frequently. It will limit the number of customers inside its stores.

Some retailers at the Outlets at Castle Rock re-opened for in-person shopping. However, according to an update on its website, many major retailers remained closed.

The list shows about half of stores reopening Friday were limiting shopping to curbside pick up. Stores opening for in-person shopping must ensure shoppers are physical distancing. It said employees are disinfecting surfaces often and receiving daily temperature checks and masks.

While some retailers in Douglas and Weld counties re-opened on Friday, many retailers along the front range remained closed because of extended “Stay-at-Home” orders issued by local cities and counties.