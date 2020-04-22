Some restaurants plan to remain closed if state limits occupancy

DENVER (KDVR) — Step inside Denver’s Blake Street Tavern on a weekend night, and you’re bound to encounter dozens, if not hundreds, of other patrons.

The LoDo bar has capacity for 900 people, a number owner Chris Fuselier says they routinely reach during a big game.

But with dining rooms shut down across the state, Fuselier has seen his business dry up. Takeout and delivery efforts have proven difficult, at best.

“A year ago at this time, we had done $440,000 in gross sales,” says Fuselier. “Today, we’re at $14,000 in gross sales.”

Fuselier has laid off most of his staff, and has been anxiously awaiting news he can reopen his dining room.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock both laid out rough timelines for that.

Both are planning for “soft” re-introductions, which could include capacity limits to ensure social distancing.

Fuselier says he may choose to remain closed until those limits increase.

“We’re running on thin margins as it is,” he says. “We need to have 100% capacity, so how is the business going to be profitable if we’re only at 50%?”

It’s a similar story at Steakhouse 10 in Englewood, where co-owner Pete Kallas has tried to stay open with take-out.

Unfortunately, he says, not many people order $50 steaks for takeout.

“It’s been very difficult,” he says. “We’ve probably lost about 99% of our business.”

He says social distancing measures would require him to eliminate nine of his 12 tables, and 12 of his 16 bar seats.

“That’s going to be a major hit on us,” he says.